Suspects sought for vehicle burglaries on Southeastern's campus

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating two men suspected in a number of vehicle burglaries on Southeastern Louisiana University's campus.

SLU Police said they investigated six burglaries that took place Monday and Tuesday. The suspects used a car stolen from a Tickfaw gas station Feb. 14 to commit these crimes, police said.

The vehicle is identified as a green 2011 Dodge Durango with a Louisiana license plate that reads 738 CCX. An image captured shows one suspect wearing a white shirt, grey hoodie and blue-and-white jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call SLU police at 985-549-2222 or share a tip with investigators anonymously at 1-800-554-5245.