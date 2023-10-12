72°
Suspected arsonist in custody after vacant house burns again

Thursday, October 12 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a minor is responsible for setting a fire that burned a vacant house in the 2800 block of Eaton Street on Thursday.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded at 11:47 a.m. and had the fire under control at 12:02 p.m. after ensuring the safety of the residents and nearby properties. The fire caused $90,000 in damages, which means a total loss for the building.

After fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, they apprehended the juvenile in question. Firefighters also responded to fires at the same address on September 20 and September 21, and investigators are seeing if this fire is connected to those.

