Suspect shot multiple times into home off Highland Road; one injured
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m.. Police later said they believe someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in the area and struck the victim.
Officers said the person was hit in the torso, but their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
A suspect or a motive was not immediately clear.
