66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect shot multiple times into home off Highland Road; one injured

3 hours 51 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, January 05 2023 Jan 5, 2023 January 05, 2023 8:13 AM January 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m.. Police later said they believe someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in the area and struck the victim.  

Officers said the person was hit in the torso, but their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 

Trending News

A suspect or a motive was not immediately clear. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days