65°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver crashed into 18-wheeler after multi-parish chase on I-10; suspect captured in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - A driver in a stolen car led police on a pursuit through multiple parishes before crashing into an 18-wheeler late Wednesday night.
The chase began around 9:30 p.m. on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police. The suspect, 19-year-old Oliver Mitchell, led police down I-10 through Iberville Parish before ending up in West Baton Rouge.
Police said the chase came to an end in Port Allen after police deployed spike strips and the driver crashed into a tractor-trailer.
Trending News
The Mitchell reportedly fled into a nearby scrapyard but was taken into custody a short while later. He was booked on several charges, including aggravated flight from an officer and drug possession.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect led police on multi-parish chase, crashed into 18-wheeler in Port Allen
-
Taxpayers to pay thousands more from sewer settlements
-
State expected to see hundreds of millions more in revenue as oil...
-
MOVEBR project provides update on progress of light synchronization
-
New video shows moments leading up to Walmart brawl; 2 more arrests...
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year