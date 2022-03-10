Driver crashed into 18-wheeler after multi-parish chase on I-10; suspect captured in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - A driver in a stolen car led police on a pursuit through multiple parishes before crashing into an 18-wheeler late Wednesday night.

The chase began around 9:30 p.m. on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police. The suspect, 19-year-old Oliver Mitchell, led police down I-10 through Iberville Parish before ending up in West Baton Rouge.

Police said the chase came to an end in Port Allen after police deployed spike strips and the driver crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The Mitchell reportedly fled into a nearby scrapyard but was taken into custody a short while later. He was booked on several charges, including aggravated flight from an officer and drug possession.