81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect killed after shootout involving Lafayette police Thursday morning

1 hour 58 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, April 14 2022 Apr 14, 2022 April 14, 2022 3:08 PM April 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A man was fatally shot early Thursday morning as police tried to make an arrest in a shooting that left a teenage girl seriously hurt just hours earlier. 

Louisiana State Police is now investigating the shooting, which unfolded on Paul Breaux Avenue and was first reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said the Lafayette Police Department was trying to arrest 19-year-old Trevon Bonner, who was accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl late Wednesday night. Police negotiators and a SWAT team tried to coax Bonner out of the home. Bonner refused to exit the home, prompting police to breach the door.

After entering the home, officers saw Bonner was holding a handgun and deployed  tear gas. Bonner then fired his weapon at police, and several officers returned fire.

According to State Police, Bonner was shot and taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days