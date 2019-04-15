73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect in string of Louisiana church fires charged with hate crimes

9 hours 40 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, April 15 2019 Apr 15, 2019 April 15, 2019 5:09 AM April 15, 2019 in Top Story
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OPELOUSAS (AP) - Prosecutors have now added hate crime charges against the white suspect in three recent arson fires that destroyed African American churches in Louisiana.
  
Twenty-one-year-old Holden Matthews pleaded not guilty at a Monday court hearing. He was ordered to be held without bond.
  
Three black churches were torched in 10 days. Two were in the city of Opelousas. Another was in a nearby town.
  
Matthews is the son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputy. He was arrested Wednesday on three charges of arson of a religious building. The three additional hate crimes charges - one for each blaze - were added Monday.
  
Authorities at Monday's hearing also outlined a litany of new evidence that prosecutors say ties Matthews to the crimes.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days