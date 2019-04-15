73°
Suspect in string of Louisiana church fires charged with hate crimes
OPELOUSAS (AP) - Prosecutors have now added hate crime charges against the white suspect in three recent arson fires that destroyed African American churches in Louisiana.
Twenty-one-year-old Holden Matthews pleaded not guilty at a Monday court hearing. He was ordered to be held without bond.
Three black churches were torched in 10 days. Two were in the city of Opelousas. Another was in a nearby town.
Matthews is the son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputy. He was arrested Wednesday on three charges of arson of a religious building. The three additional hate crimes charges - one for each blaze - were added Monday.
Authorities at Monday's hearing also outlined a litany of new evidence that prosecutors say ties Matthews to the crimes.
