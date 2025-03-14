Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers tip

BATON ROUGE - After BRPD officers received a tip from Crime Stoppers, they arrested a man accused of a shooting that happened in New Orleans in early March.

Officers said they executed a search warrant at a home on Third Street early Thursday morning. The warrant was obtained after law enforcement received a tip about a shooting suspect who may have been in the residence.

The shooting happened on Magazine Street in New Orleans on Mar. 5.

During the search warrant, officers were able to arrested 25-year-old Broderick Butler.

They also seized oxycodone, a stolen firearm and a "significant quantity" of cash.

Butler was arrested for illegal possession of a stolen firearm and drug-related charges on top of an attempted murder charge out of New Orleans.