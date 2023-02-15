Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested in yet another rape investigation after new accuser comes forward

Editor's note: While the arrest report says the assault happened in October 2022, law enforcement has clarified that the crime took place in August 2022. BRPD says the documents are being adjusted to reflect the correct date.

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks after a night of drinking in Tigerland is facing his third arrest in the span of a month over similar allegations.

According to arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kaivon Washington now faces an additional charge of first-degree rape after a sexual assault that happened August 2022.

Police noted the victim came forward Jan. 25, 2023, days after Washington's arrest in the Madison Brooks case.

The documents allege the assault happened after the victim got drunk at Reggie's bar in Tigerland and ended up at a male acquaintance's home along with Washington. She told police she was preparing to have sex with that person, identified as Karson Jones, when Washington walked in the room.

She said she asked Washington to leave the room and Jones said if Washington could not watch the two have sex then he would kick her out of the residence.

When Jones got more aggressive, she says she tried to get him off her, but Jones reportedly pinned her down and refused to stop. During the assault, she says she asked Washington for some water but he brought an alcoholic beverage instead.

Documents say Jones pinned her down and held her mouth open while Washington poured the drink down her throat.

Afterward, Jones resumed having "rough sex" with her and Washington allegedly came closer and started grabbing the victim's breast and genitalia, arrest documents said.

The victim reportedly showed officers texts where Washington apologized for taking part, but Washington claimed he was pulled in by Jones. Investigators interviewed Washington this week, and they say he admitted that he walked over to the bed while the other two were having sex.

Jones was booked Friday for first-degree rape. Tuesday evening, Washington was transferred to Baton Rouge from Livingston Parish, where he is facing separate rape charges.

The new arrest warrant was filed less than a month after Washington's arrest in the Madison Brooks case and just weeks after his arrest in another rape case out of Livingston Parish, which involves allegations that date back to 2020.

Washington's attorneys released the following statement Tuesday.

“Our offices were just made aware of additional allegations against Mr. Washington. We are in the process of investigating this matter. However, there are several concerns with the most recent charge. First, like the matter in Livingston, the “follow-up” investigation took place on or about 1/25/23. Secondly, the date of incident on Mr. Washington’s warrant is different from his co-defendant. Third, in the warrant for his co-defendant it does not mention anything regarding intoxication. It states the victim was having consensual sex with his co-defendant in the presence of Mr. Washington. Finally, the victim never accused Mr. Washington of having sexual intercourse with her, thus we are curious as to why he was charged with rape.”