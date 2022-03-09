54°
Suspect in custody after one person shot at Racetrac on Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a the Racetrac along Essen Lane Wednesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m., according to authorities.
Deputies said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg. Deputies captured the shooter, who ran away from the gas station to a nearby hotel.
A female who was with the shooter is currently in custody.
No more information was immediately available.
