Suspect in custody after one person shot at Racetrac on Essen Lane

Wednesday, March 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a the Racetrac along Essen Lane Wednesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m., according to authorities. 

Deputies said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg. Deputies captured the shooter, who ran away from the gas station to a nearby hotel. 

A female who was with the shooter is currently in custody. 

No more information was immediately available. 

