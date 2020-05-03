Latest Weather Blog
Suspect arrested in deadly burglary incident where former police officer was killed
BATON ROUGE - Only hours after two Baton Rouge police officers were shot on Sunday, a former BRPD officer was shot to death in a separate incident.
According to Baton Rouge Police, Ryan Hord, 41, was killed while attempting to fight off a suspected burglar on Richland Avenue late Sunday night.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Richland Avenue, between Government Street and North Boulevard.
Officials said Hord exchanged gunfire with a 29-year-old male suspect, who was wounded during the incident.
Hord, who started working for BRPD back in August of 2009, died on the scene. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Saturday, police revealed they arrested the suspect and charged him with murder, burglary, being a felon with a gun and resisting an officer. The suspect was identified as Craig Willis, who lives nearby on St. Rose Avenue.
