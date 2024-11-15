Online voter registration for Louisiana's December runoff closes Saturday

BATON ROUGE — Saturday is the deadline for new voters to register for the upcoming Louisiana runoff election.

The Dec. 7 election will feature contests not settled in last week's general election, and also include a number of ballot issues. In the St. George area, voters are being asked to dedicate an existing 2 percent sales tax to the new municipality. Parishwide, voters will consider who should be mayor-president.

Early voting starts Friday, Nov. 22, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 30. There is no voting on Sunday, Nov. 24, or on Thanksgiving Day or on Black Friday.

Voter registration through Saturday can be done through the GeauxVote online registration system.

Other deadlines for the upcoming election:

-Request an absentee ballot by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3

-Return an absentee ballot by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 6

-Allow extra time for ballots sent through the U.S. Postal Service

-Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.