Supreme Court again rules against EBR judge: Foxworth-Roberts cannot serve on bench for five years

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court on Thursday turned down an appeal from an East Baton Rouge Parish judge who said she shouldn't have been kicked off the bench for lying to voters in her 2020 campaign and to police as they investigated a car burglary.

Justices last month removed Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts from the 19th Judicial District bench and she asked them to reconsider. In a 4-3 vote Thursday, they upheld their previous decision.

Thursday's decision came without comment. Last month, Chief Justice John Weimer wrote that the former judge's misconduct "is serious and not isolated. She displayed a pattern of dishonesty."

A lawyer for the Louisiana Judiciary Commission said Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts could have likely avoided serious sanctions if she had been truthful while investigators looked into the complaints.

Weimer wrote last month that Foxworth-Roberts neither acknowledged nor understood her wrongdoing.

"The nature of the respondent's misconduct is the most problematic aspect in that it calls into question her honesty and integrity — minimum qualifications the public expects from every judge," Weimer wrote.

Foxworth-Roberts claimed in campaign materials that she was an Army captain, while in fact she failed to reach the rank twice and was required to leave military service as a 1st Lieutenant. Embellishing her credentials "amounts to 'stolen valor," Weimer wrote.

Foxworth-Roberts began a full six-year term in office Jan. 1, 2021, and the Judiciary Commission received a complaint within five months.

Investigators also said Foxworth-Roberts misled police officers investigating a burglary, saying her car was in her driveway when it was actually several miles away at the time of the crime. Investigators said she told police she didn't file a claim on her car insurance, but failed to say she filed a claim against her homeowner's policy.