Superintendent to address reopening of La's K-12 schools before Senate

4 hours 25 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 June 25, 2020 5:45 PM June 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Parents and students are eager to learn what school will be like for students when they return to campus in August. 

This question was addressed Thursday morning, when education officials released a set of guidelines related to the reopening of K-12 schools amid the coronavirus health crisis. 

The strategy for reopening is contained in a document entitled, "Strong Start 2020: Guidelines and Resources for School Reopening." The document addresses best practices as they relate to: 

-Bus capacity and student group size

-Student symptom monitoring

-Face coverings

-Food prep and meal service

Click here to view the full list of guidelines for Louisiana schools. 

Louisiana's Superintendent of Education, Cade Brumley, will expound on these guidelines and other issues related to the reopening, Thursday at 6 p.m. when he speaks before the Senate on the subject of the state's school operations. 

