90°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunshine Bridge now OPEN westbound following two-vehicle crash
ST. JAMES PARISH- Authorities have opened the Sunshine Bridge westbound after being closed following a crash.
Officials closed the bridge early Saturday due to a two-vehicle crash.
So far there are no reported injuries and congestion is minimal at the time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Social media user says she captured bar shooting in chaotic viral video...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
-
BREC increasing security after brawl sends refs to hospital
-
State investigating nursing home amid flood of complaints
-
No watching 4th of July fireworks from the levee this year