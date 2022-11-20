53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday Sunshine - Then Monday Rain

2 hours 13 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, November 20 2022 Nov 20, 2022 November 20, 2022 10:07 AM November 20, 2022 in Weather
By: Meteorologist Keller Watts

Plenty of Sunshine for Sunday then Rain Arrives Monday

Today and Tonight: Expect an abundance of sunshine for Sunday as the rain and clouds have moved off to the east. High temperatures will only run in the upper 50s today while conditions remain on the cool side. Clear skies overnight will allow temperature to fall into the upper 30s for lows.

Up Next: On Monday, clouds will once again begin to increase as yet another storm system takes shape along the Texas Gulf Coast and moves east into south Louisiana. Rain chances for Monday are forecast at 30% and showers will arrive very early in the morning and be sporadic throughout the day. The clouds will begin to break up Tuesday as the cold front arrives during the day.   Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

