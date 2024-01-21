Sunday PM Forecast: Warmer and soggier days ahead

After a cold weekend, we will see temperatures rapidly climb as we start the workweek. That said, the warmer weather comes at a cost. The Storm Station 7-Day forecast features several opportunities for rain as warmer air settles into the region.

Tonight & Tomorrow: For the first time in a week, we do not have to worry about a hard freeze in the capital region. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies on Sunday night with a low near 40° in Baton Rouge. Some of our northern communities may dip closer to the mid-30s, but we do not expect 20° readings early Monday. This is just the beginning of a warmer pattern that will stick with us through all of next week.

Highs return to the 60s on Monday under mainly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry, although we cannot rule out some isolated showers during the evening. Rain totals for any showers on Monday evening don’t look very impressive.

Up Next: The warmup continues through the remainder of the workweek, with 70°+ high temperatures returning on Tuesday and lasting for several days. Cloud cover will stick around, and the Storm Station forecast features several opportunities for rain as well. However, some rain chances are better than others.

New data is suggesting Tuesday may not be quite as soggy after all. For now, we’ve dropped the overall rain coverage to 50% on Tuesday. If this trend holds, we might need to drop rain chances further. Regardless, widely scattered showers remain possible on Tuesday. Our best opportunity to see widespread rain now appears to arrive by midweek. In fact, there should be enough warmth and humidity to see thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Within the next week, 3-6” of rain is possible. Should that amount fall over a relatively short period of time, there could be some flooding concerns. Stay in touch with the forecast as we continue to fine-tune it.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

