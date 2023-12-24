Sunday PM Forecast: Showers likely for several hours after dark, it should be mainly dry by the morning

Showers will be likely for several hours after dark. This activity will clear out overnight and give way to a mainly dry Christmas Day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Widespread showers are still currently affecting the Capital Area. Light to moderate rain looks likely even after dark. Rain chances will start to go down starting around 8-9 pm. Lingering showers will be possible until midnight. We should then be mainly dry for the rest of the night. Lows will bottom out around 60 degrees under cloudy skies.

While there will be the chance for some spotty showers in the morning, Christmas Day is looking mainly dry. Highs will top out around 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: The rest of the week is looking dry with cooler temperatures. Some high clouds will linger on Tuesday, but these should clear by Wednesday. This will give way to plentiful sunshine through Sunday. Lows will once again get back into the 30's.

-- Balin

