Sunday PM Forecast: Rain moves in Monday, the winter chill sticks around

TONIGHT & TOMORROW



It was another FRIGID start this morning, with most bottoming out in the lower and mid 20s. A few spots even got down to the upper teens such as Baton Rouge, Hammond and McComb. The low of 19 degrees in Baton Rouge almost broke the record of 18 degrees set back in 1930!

Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as the last few nights. Overnight temperatures may briefly touch the freezing mark, especially north of Baton Rouge.

Tomorrow, clouds will increase through out the morning, eventually becoming overcast. Showers will begin to move into the area in the late afternoon and continue through daybreak on Tuesday. When all is said and done, most will have picked up a half inch of rain. Closer to coast, rainfall amounts could be at or over an inch.

LOOKING AHEAD

A reinforcing shot of cold air will move in on Tuesday, keeping the winter chill around for the next seven days. In fact, beyond Monday night, low temperatures will remain in the 20s and 30s through the weekend. Another hard freeze is possible Friday night.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





