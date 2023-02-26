Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Now four straight days of record heat... just how long will this continue
Temperatures will not be cooling down anytime soon.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Officially with four consecutive days of record heat across the Capital Area. The hot pattern started on Thursday and the record heat continued into today. Into the evening hours, the cloud cover will develop across the area as our next boundary begins to move in. Monday will still be hot and humid but rain will be around the area along a weak cold front. Most people will stay completely dry but an isolated showers throughout the afternoon is possible. This cold front will not bring any cooler temperatures back into the forecast, but we will be seeing winds of 15-20 mph with gust up to 25-30 mph out of the south. Overnight temperatures will drop near 60°, but quickly rebound on Tuesday.
Up Next: Tuesday and Wednesday will still be warm and we could continue to see record breaking heat. Daytime highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. The next rainmaker we are watching will move in on Thursday afternoon. A stationary front will set up just north of the WBRZ viewing area locking in some moisture. Temperatures will be on the warm side in the mid-to-upper 80s. By Friday a cold front will pass through bringing showers and storms into the area. With the system on Friday some of these storms will have the potential to be on the stronger side. Once the cld front moves through temperatures will be more seasonable heading into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
