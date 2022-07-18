Sunday PM Forecast: No total washouts for your workweek

Scattered showers beginning to fizzle out across the area.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers bubbling up across the area this afternoon. Some of these showers could produce a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Showers will begin to settle across the area as we head into the evening hours. Clouds will linger around and temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. Monday morning muggies are back in the forecast. Throughout the day temperatures will rise into the low-90s, plenty of humidity will have feels like temperatures nearing triple digits. Scattered showers will be sneaking into the forecast during the afternoon hours. Some of the showers and storms have the ability to produce a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. By the time we get into the evening hours, shower will have fizzled out across the area and temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.

Up Next: For the rest of the workweek, the summertime pattern is expected to continue. Every morning waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s. Plenty of sunshine and dry time during the day allowing temperatures to rise into the low-90s across the area. Afternoon showers will be isolated across the Capital Area. If you see a shower temperatures will stay on the cooler end, those who do not see showers could see temperatures into the mid-90s throughout the week. Heat index values will be something to watch as we are expecting less rain and more heat in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No tropical cyclone development expected for the next 5 days.