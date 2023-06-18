Sunday PM Forecast: A Very Warm Night - Repeating the Heat Monday -Eyes on the Tropics

A quiet, but ultra uncomfortably warm night...

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a warm and humid night with temperatures only dropping to around 80 degrees in the overnight hours. The heat index will not fall below 90 degrees overnight due to the excessive dew points that remain incredibly high, and with no thunderstorm activity to cool things off, it will be a very uncomfortable evening. Another dangerously hot day is forecast for Monday with the heat being on repeat yet again. Rain chances will be on the increase beginning on Monday as the ingredients necessary to activate showers and thunderstorms will mesh during the heat of the afternoon.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will once again remain in effect across southeast Louisiana on Monday. This means heat index values could go over 110 degrees for a period of two hours. Hot temperatures and high humidity combined may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Up Next: The excessive heat should start to calm down by Tuesday as rain chances begin to increase and temperatures settle into the middle 90s with the heat index being much less.

The Tropics: Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Conditions continue to be conducive for development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form over the next day or so. This system is forecast to move westward at 15-20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic with further development through the middle part of the week.

--Keller

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.