Sunday PM Forecast: A TORNADO WATCH for portions of the viewing area

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 11 PM tonight.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. For more on tornadoes and how to stay safe, CLICK HERE.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: There is now a TORNADO WATCH put in place for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St.Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana parishes and Wilkinson, Amite and Pike counties until 11 pm. The heavier rain will start up later in the afternoon and will hold just north of the WBRZ viewing area. There is a marginal level 1/5 risk for severe weather for areas north of I-12, and a slight level 2/5 risk for our most northern parishes, and our Mississippi counties are in a level3/5 enhanced risk for areas bordering LA and areas further north are in a 4/5 Marginal risk. The showers and storms will have the potential to become strong or even severe. The main threats as this system comes through is for strong tornadoes, large hail, and gusty winds. Be sure you have a way of getting information.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s for the start of your workweek. Monday will start muggy with a few early morning spotty showers possible. Throughout the day, rain chances will increase and temperatures will top out in the low-80s. More people will see rain on Monday.

Up Next: Tuesday morning will start with a cold front pushing through. Showers and storms will be around the area before sunrise. Some of these showers and storms could be on the stronger side with gusty wind and heavy rain. The rain will linger throughout the day on Tuesday, but by Wednesday we will be much drier and cooler. We stay rain free for a short period, by Friday more showers will be back in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.