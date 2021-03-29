45°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: 'Reach,' a special program at Baton Rouge Catholic Schools
BATON ROUGE - In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences discover the value of 'Reach,' a special program at Baton Rouge Catholic Schools.
The program, designed for children with autism and other special needs, assists students in their efforts to reach for the stars.
Special guests include the program's Executive Director, Kristy Monsour, 'Reach' participants Jennifer and Olivia Dellorfano, 'Reach' instructor Yolanda Marseille, and Superintendent of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools, Dr. Melanie Palmisano.
Click here for more information on 'Reach.'
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine
-
LSU vaccination efforts ahead of eligibility expansion
-
Sunday Journal: 'Reach,' a special program at BR Catholic Schools
-
Louisiana lawmakers to debate parameters for sports betting
-
Major milestone, everyone 16 years and older eligible for vaccine starting Monday
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community