Sunday Journal: Interview with EBR Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Sito Narcisse is taking on his role as the new superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish Schools with an optimistic outlook and the aim of uniting the community with school officials to give students the best opportunity possible for an exceptional education.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, the 45-year-old New York native sits down with John Pastorek for an extensive interview, detailing his plans for the school district.
While speaking with Pastorek, Dr. Narcisse also describes what motivated him to become an educator in addition to explaining how the pandemic has affected his outlook on life and his approach to working with the community.
