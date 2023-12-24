Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: Showers likely throughout the day, mainly dry by Christmas
Widespread showers are currently spreading throughout southeast Louisiana. Rain will be likely throughout the day. This activity will come to an end in the overnight hours.
Today & Tonight: So far this morning, there has been light rain for the last several hours, with some isolated pockets of moderate rain. In between the showers, there could some drier pockets. So while rain will be likely throughout the day, there could be times where the rain slacks off or stops completely. Rain chances will stay high all the way through sunset. Those chances will start to go down by 7-8 pm. Most of the shower activity should be gone by midnight. Overall, most will see 1-3 inches of rain. There could be some isolated higher amounts. Heavy rainfall is also a possibility, and there could be some minor flash flooding. Winds could get quite gusty today. Some gust could reach the mid 30's. Highs will be in the upper 60's.
After midnight, expect mainly dry conditions and lots of cloud cover. Temperatures before daybreak will be in the lower 60's.
Up Next:
-- Balin
Trending News
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
River Parishes lighting the way for Papa Noel
-
Zachary Police Department Christmas Giveaway helps families in need
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Governor John Bel and First Lady...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Paula Pennington's Winter Wonderland
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th Annual Toy Giveaway