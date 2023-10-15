Sunday AM Forecast: Fall weather in full swing, gradual warm up by middle of next week

The next several days will feature below average temperatures and no rain chances. Temperatures will start to climb by the middle of the week.

Today & Tonight: Expect some more clouds in the area today than we saw yesterday. Some mid-level moisture will be present which is why we will have clouds, but this will not be enough for any rain. Will will top out around 74 degrees and there will be no humidity. Tonight, we will bottom out around 50 degrees, with some areas especially north of Baton Rouge getting into the upper 40's.

Up Next: Monday will feature plentiful sunshine. Even with all the sun, we will struggle to hit 70 degrees for the high. Thermometers will work gradually warmer toward the end of next week in advance of another potential frontal system on Thursday and Friday. Confidence is low in the exact timing of this system and how much moisture will be present. That is still though our best shot at any rain in the next 7 days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Sean is barley holding on to tropical depression status and will dissipate soon.

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. While this system has become less organized since yesterday, the overall environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is still likely to form within the next few days while the system moves westward or west-northwestward

across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.