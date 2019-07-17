Latest Weather Blog
Sumatran orangutan gives birth at Audubon Zoo
NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo has welcomed a new member to their family: an infant Sumatran orangutan.
Zoo staff says the matriarch of the Sumatran orangutan group, Feliz, gave birth in the early morning hours Wednesday. The birth was completely natural and uneventful, resulting in a healthy mother and baby.
"Audubon's goal is for Feliz to raise the offspring with minimal intervention," the zoo says.
Animal care staff plans to keep a close eye on the pair. Before they're introduced to Audubon visitors, the two will be kept in a special room "behind-the-scenes" while they bond.
We're excited to share the news that the much-anticipated baby orangutan has arrived! Feliz and the infant are in a special room behind-the-scenes taking time to bond before they are introduced to Audubon Zoo visitors. #SavingSpecies— Audubon Institute (@AudubonNature) July 18, 2019
Read more: https://t.co/h2BfoSnQEP pic.twitter.com/prOqb8KTfC
