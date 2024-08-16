Subaru Baton Rouge gives EBR Parish elementary school $10k for classroom supplies

BATON ROUGE - As part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative and a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru of Baton Rouge surprised teachers at Woodlawn Elementary School on Friday morning with a gift.

According to Subaru, 92% of teachers nationwide have students from families who can't afford any school supplies. This leads to teachers spending an average of $860 out of their own pockets each year to equip their classrooms.

To remedy this, Subaru of Baton Rouge "adopted" classrooms at Woodlawn Elementary School and donated $10,000, with each teacher receiving $500.

They say the donation will benefit more than 500 students.

Subaru officials say they, "have supported more than 750,000 students nationwide through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative. This year, Subaru of Baton Rouge joins over 630 participating retailers working with the organization to adopt classrooms in high-needs schools."

Teachers had no clue why they were being called out of class.

Teacher Laura Hill says she was surprised and already knows what she wants to do with the funds.

"For me personally, I am going to be able to get some new resources so that my kids can do hands-on, project-based learning. It's going to take their learning up to a whole new level that we don't normally get. I think it's also going to allow us to buy resources that we normally can't have because us as teachers are already paying for supplies and other things for our kiddos so I am really excited to see what we can purchase with it," Hill said.

WBRZ asked Hill why she thinks Woodlawn was chosen for the donation.

"We're a family and I can honestly say that. We are a hidden gem and every staff member that works here from the clerk in the office to the cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teachers, paras, everyone. They are all in it for the whole child and we are a family," Hill said.