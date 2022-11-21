Students won't face charges after brawl at high school football game in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - Student-athletes involved in a melee that broke out at a high school football game will not face criminal charges, according to prosecutors.

The news comes about a week after Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ charges were being considered for as many as 10 students who were involved in the fight, which erupted at the end of Plaquemine High's game against Jennings High on Nov. 11.

The school system plans to hand out discipline for those who participated.

Days after the brawl, the sheriff's office said it was still trying to determine what caused it.

"Something might have happened in the game between players," Sheriff Stassi said, "But you don't carry that until the end. Then when the game is over, you don't start a fight, which almost turned into a gang fight."

An adult was previously arrested for simple battery for her involvement in the fight.