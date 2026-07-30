Students returning to classroom in St. Helena Parish have access to mental health resources

GREENSBURG — Students returning to school at St. Helena Career and College Academy could have the opportunity to benefit from special programs focusing on mental health.

During a Wednesday back-to-school event at the school, organizers with the Harmony Center shared resources offered this year, both in and out of the classroom, through its "Beyond the Backpack" program.

This program offers families help addressing mental health and behavioral issues that may arise during the school year.

"Issues that impact our students, such as bullying, returning back-to-school, stress-related events," Harmony Center's Keisha Robinson said.

Harmony Center offers these resources at the start of the school year to better help students prioritize mental health.

"It was more than just receiving a backpack filled with school supplies; we wanted to talk about homework time or where you do your homework," Robinson said.

At the back-to-school event, mental health advocates were also available to speak with incoming students' families about possible challenges their kids may face. Behavioral health therapist Kerica Jones says that it's important to know about what resources are available before a crisis starts.

"It's important to talk even if you feel as if you like you cant share. It's important to talk," student Ty'ajah Louis said.

St. Helena Parish students return to the classroom on Aug. 9.