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St. Helena College and Career Academy hosts back-to-school community event

2 hours 13 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 7:01 AM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG - On Wednesday morning, St. Helena College and Career Academy is hosting a back-to-school community event sponsored by Aetna Better Health.

The event will offer school supplies for grades K-12, live music and free haircuts. Organizer Laquonda Johnson says it’s a great chance for the community to come together.

“Not only does it give the companies a chance to interact with the community, but it gives the community a chance to see who is servicing their area,” Johnson said.

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The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

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