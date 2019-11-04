Students, faculty displaced after overnight fire at Wilkinson County school

CENTREVILLE, MS - An area school will temporarily be sending its students to another campus while officials try to repair damage caused by a late-night fire.

According to the Wilkinson County Department of Education, the fire was discovered shortly after midnight at Finch Elementary School. Multiple fire departments were reportedly called to the scene.

While the school building was not destroyed, the fire has left the classes unusable for the time being. School officials plan to migrate students and classes to Wilkinson County Elementary School, where classes will be held until repairs are completed.