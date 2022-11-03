Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions

BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week.

The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved.

WBRZ has submitted multiple requests for information to the East Baton Rouge School System since Tuesday, when the situation unfolded.

On Thursday, the school system shared a statement saying the campus went on lockdown for a "brief period" and that multiple students would be recommended for suspension.

The school system didn't share any other details on what caused the fight or how many students were involved.