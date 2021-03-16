Students at Westdale Heights Elementary return to class after brief evacuation due to transformer fire

BATON ROUGE - Students, teachers, and staff at an elementary school on College Drive were evacuated from the campus Tuesday (March 16) morning due to a nearby transformer catching on fire, school officials say.

According to a bulletin issued by Alexandra Deiro Stubbs of EBR Schools Office of Parent and Family Engagement, the incident occurred at Westdale Heights Elementary School around 8:33 a.m. when someone noticed that a nearby transformer, located near the Kindergarten and First Grade halls, was ablaze.

The building was quickly evacuated and Stubbs confirms that all students have been accounted for and reported safe.

The malfunctioning transformer was extinguished and as of 9:09 a.m. officials say all students have been returned to their classrooms and the school day has resumed.

Stubbs adds that all school buildings have maintained power and Entergy will return to the site to carry out repairs on the transformer after the school day is over and all students and staff have left for the day.