Students at Southern University return after lockdown

BATON ROUGE - Southern University students returned to campus Monday after a four-day lockdown that left many on edge. Many questions remain about what exactly caused the campus lockdown last week.

WBRZ spoke with several students, and they said that despite the scary situation, the steps the university took made them feel secure.

Johnathan Griffin is a student at Southern and said that he felt the school did a good job at informing everyone.

"I think the school did a good job. They sent out emails, they posted on social media, alerted parents. I feel like it was good because I got calls from my family members instantly. My mom, dad, aunt, grandma, just making sure I was okay," Griffin said.

Officials at Southern University said the lockdown was a precautionary measure in response to threats circulating online. Students were confined to campus buildings while law enforcement investigated, creating a tense weekend for the community.