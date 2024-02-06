46°
Students at Brusly High School sent home after reported bomb threat; officials give all clear
BRUSLY - Students at Brusly High School were dismissed early Monday morning after a reported bomb threat at the school.
Students were moved to the football field while law enforcement investigated the campus following the threat. They were advised to leave anything left inside to be picked up Tuesday. All after-school activities were canceled.
Law enforcement advised the campus was all clear as of 11:30 a.m.. Classes were scheduled to resume Tuesday.
An ongoing investigation was taking place as to the source of the threat.
