Student taken to hospital after reportedly eating drug-infused edible at BR middle school

1 hour 40 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, February 06 2023 Feb 6, 2023 February 06, 2023 3:59 PM February 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to a hospital by ambulance after reportedly eating a drug-infused edible at a middle school.

Sources told WBRZ the student was taken to a hospital after they got sick at Southeast Middle School sometime Monday afternoon. The child is expected to be OK.

It wasn't immediately clear where the apparent drugs came from or how many students had ingested them.

WBRZ has reached out to the school system for more information. 

