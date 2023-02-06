Student taken to hospital after reportedly eating drug-infused edible at BR middle school

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to a hospital by ambulance after reportedly eating a drug-infused edible at a middle school.

Sources told WBRZ the student was taken to a hospital after they got sick at Southeast Middle School sometime Monday afternoon. The child is expected to be OK.

It wasn't immediately clear where the apparent drugs came from or how many students had ingested them.

WBRZ has reached out to the school system for more information.