Student struck on Burbank last week has died; fourth LSU student killed in three weeks

Photo: Binod Nepal

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian struck on Burbank Drive last week has died. He's the fourth LSU student killed in three weeks.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 on Burbank Drive in front of Walk-On's, close to the busy intersection at Nicholson.

Binod Nepal, a civil engineering graduate, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He died on Sept. 26. The Ph.D. candidate was serving as Public Relations Chair of Nepalese Student Association at LSU.

Four LSU students died in September, though none of the incidents are related.

On Sept. 7, Firoz-Ulamin—a Ph.D. student working as a clerk at a gas station on Airline Highway—was gunned down during a robbery. He died at the scene. Ten days later, 18-year-old Marakah Dennis was found dead inside her dorm room.

Gil Homan died mid-Sept. after suffering a serious head injury while skateboarding.

“Obviously when any student dies it’s really tragic but to have so many die in such a short time, it’s really upsetting,” said LSU sophomore Amber Munch at a candlelight vigil held last month.

As of Oct. 2, the Baton Rouge Police Department says no arrests have been made in Nepal's death. The incident remains under investigation.

Nepal's friends and family have organized a GoFundMe account to help with expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.