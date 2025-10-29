Student-run restaurant on Southern University campus opened again Wednesday

BATON ROUGE — A Southern University student-run restaurant, which operates only a few times a semester, opened its doors again on Wednesday.

Cafe LaCumba, located in Pinkie Thrift Hall, is scheduled to open only four times in the Fall '25 semester. Students in the Dietetic Internship Program are responsible for preparing everything, down to the menu and work schedule.

"A dietetic intern is a student who is preparing to be a registered dietitian to become a subject-matter expert in nutrition," Alexis Motley, director of the program, said.

The goal of the restaurant is to bring healthier food options to the Southern campus.

"This is a real-life experience for them. This is a student-led restaurant. The student manager will create the menu, create the work schedule, they order the food. I'm just here to observe," Motley said.

The restaurant will open one more time for the rest of the semester on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.