Student injured in stabbing at Baker High on last day of school
BAKER - A Baker High student was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at the school on Thursday.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said two female students were fighting on the last day of school and one grabbed a small object and stabbed the other.
The female student was taken to a hospital for treatment. As of 12:15 p.m., no arrests have been made. Chief Dunn said police are actively investigating the incident.
