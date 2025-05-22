Student injured in stabbing at Baker High on last day of school

BAKER - A Baker High student was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at the school on Thursday.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said two female students were fighting on the last day of school and one grabbed a small object and stabbed the other.

The female student was taken to a hospital for treatment. As of 12:15 p.m., no arrests have been made. Chief Dunn said police are actively investigating the incident.