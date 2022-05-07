Strange looking worms possibly wiggling into a yard near you

BATON ROUGE - Officials at the LSU Ag Center say an invasive wiggly, slimy, and unusual worm is showing up in peoples yards. They're called Hammerhead worms and have a flat head.

"There's no telling where they came from. They could have been from England, where they were introduced from somewhere," Dr. Christopher Carlton, Emeritus Professor, said.

Dr. Carlton, from the entomology department, says he has seen hammerhead worms here in Louisiana for years.

"You almost never find them in large numbers, you usually see one or two here and there," Dr. Carlton said.

Carlton says while they pose no real threat, people should avoid touching them, and definitely don't eat them.

"There is some data that indicates that they produce a neurotoxin, via their secretions, that is similar to a neuro toxin produced by puffer fish," Dr. Carlton said.

He says if you do touch them, wash your hands immediately.

"I would not advise killing them, there really is no reason to," the professor said.

Dr. Carlton explains killing them is hard. He says if they get cut up, they re-grow into a new worm.

"If you cut them up, into pieces, you are just producing more worms. You can either freeze them, or put salt on them , and it will dry them up and they'll die," Dr. Carlton said.

Read more from the Ag Center here.