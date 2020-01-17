Storm could be 'new ground' for Cameron parish

BATON ROUGE- An emergency response official in southwest Louisiana says the threat of flooding from Harvey's torrential rains could be "new ground for us."

Danny Lavergne, director of Cameron Parish's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said about 30 roads in the parish were covered with water but remained passable Monday morning.

But he added that it was "early in the game," with more heavy rain in the forecast. Cameron Parish has roughly 6,800 residents living in the coastal community, which was devastated by storm surge from Hurricane Rita in 2005 and Hurricane Ike in 2008.

This time, Lavergne says the greatest threat is the sheer volume of rainwater. Kent Kuyper, a Nation Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, said about 5 to 10 inches of rain was expected to fall Monday in southwest Louisiana.