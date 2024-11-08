80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Store surveillance spots stolen steaks stuffed in slacks

7 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, May 10 2017 May 10, 2017 May 10, 2017 1:28 PM May 10, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

GONZALES – Two men were arrested after a Gonzales grocery store spotted them stealing steaks by stuffing them in their pants.

According to Ralph’s Market, the crime happened around noon Tuesday at the Galvez location.

“We try to keep our prices down and something like this hurts us as a store and also as a community,” the company posted on Facebook.

Ralph’s Market announced Tuesday night that thieves were arrested after receiving several tips from customers.

Trending News

"We truly appreciate everyone that gave us information!! We love our customers," the store's Facebook post read.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days