Store surveillance spots stolen steaks stuffed in slacks

GONZALES – Two men were arrested after a Gonzales grocery store spotted them stealing steaks by stuffing them in their pants.

According to Ralph’s Market, the crime happened around noon Tuesday at the Galvez location.

“We try to keep our prices down and something like this hurts us as a store and also as a community,” the company posted on Facebook.

Ralph’s Market announced Tuesday night that thieves were arrested after receiving several tips from customers.

"We truly appreciate everyone that gave us information!! We love our customers," the store's Facebook post read.