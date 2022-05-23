Storage building cleans up after 2 On Your Side report, parish makes repairs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Property in rough shape around a storage building has been addressed following a 2 On Your Side report from April.

The weeds and shrub overgrowth has been removed at the from of Wolf Creek Place along LA-16 in Denham Springs. Last month, 2 On Your Side reported that they were so high drivers had trouble navigating a right-hand turn.

The unmanned storage facility near the front of the neighborhood changed ownership recently and now it's called Square Space Storage. Caleb Wells lives in the neighborhood behind the storage buildings and contacted WBRZ for help.

"It's hard to see because you have overgrown shrubs on both sides, the whole place looks bad," he said.

The parish also did some work after a big hole opened up between the road and one of the storage buildings. It was so big a small vehicle could fit inside. The parish was there making repairs a week after the story aired and it's all fixed now.