Latest Weather Blog
Storage building cleans up after 2 On Your Side report, parish makes repairs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Property in rough shape around a storage building has been addressed following a 2 On Your Side report from April.
The weeds and shrub overgrowth has been removed at the from of Wolf Creek Place along LA-16 in Denham Springs. Last month, 2 On Your Side reported that they were so high drivers had trouble navigating a right-hand turn.
The unmanned storage facility near the front of the neighborhood changed ownership recently and now it's called Square Space Storage. Caleb Wells lives in the neighborhood behind the storage buildings and contacted WBRZ for help.
"It's hard to see because you have overgrown shrubs on both sides, the whole place looks bad," he said.
The parish also did some work after a big hole opened up between the road and one of the storage buildings. It was so big a small vehicle could fit inside. The parish was there making repairs a week after the story aired and it's all fixed now.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Storage building cleans up after 2 On Your Side report, parish makes...
-
Nearly 9 months after Hurricane Ida, first responders bracing for new storm...
-
Good Samaritan meets with family of missing BR teen
-
Teen missing, toddler drowned in separate incidents involving vacationing capital area families
-
Residents gather to help high crime rate community
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...