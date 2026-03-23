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Stop the Violence community walk brings violence prevention to Baton Rouge communities

1 hour 52 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 6:50 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards' Violence Prevention Collaborative and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office held the Stop the Violence community walk on Monday at St. Pius X Community Activity Center.

The walk, featuring all branches of law enforcement, is meant to support ongoing violence prevention in the Baton Rouge area. 

Law enforcement walked around local neighborhoods as they interacted with kids and handed out gun safety locks. 

Organizers said last year the organization held four walks. This year, they're looking to double it with this being the first walk of the spring season. 

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