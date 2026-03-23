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Stop the Violence community walk brings violence prevention to Baton Rouge communities
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards' Violence Prevention Collaborative and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office held the Stop the Violence community walk on Monday at St. Pius X Community Activity Center.
The walk, featuring all branches of law enforcement, is meant to support ongoing violence prevention in the Baton Rouge area.
Law enforcement walked around local neighborhoods as they interacted with kids and handed out gun safety locks.
Organizers said last year the organization held four walks. This year, they're looking to double it with this being the first walk of the spring season.
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