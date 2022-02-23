76°
Latest Weather Blog
Stolen pig returned after months without owner
INDEPENDENCE - After a months-long search, detectives returned a stolen pig to its rightful owner.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the pig was reported missing Nov. 2021 from a home in Independence.
Trending News
Detectives got a tip, and the missing pig was found at a home on Brickyard Road in the same town.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City removes barricades blocking BR business entrance after WBRZ report
-
East Ascension's Darnell Lee stepping up for the Spartans hoops team
-
Perkins Road tailor shop one of two crime scenes after person is...
-
As tensions continue to escalate in Ukraine, Baker native at center of...
-
Business owner frustrated after learning DOT closed his business main entrance
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...