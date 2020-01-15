Steve Gleason to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Steve Gleason will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. during a ceremony at the United States Capitol.

The National Football League says no other NFL player has received this sort of honor.

Many would say it's well deserved considering Gleason's work in tirelessly pursuing a cure for ALS/Lou Gehrig's disease.

Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and has since become an advocate for people suffering from the paralyzing neuromuscular condition.

According to WWL-TV, the beloved football star is also known for making what is arguably the most momentous play in Saints' history at the Superdome, with a blocked punt in 2006 that spurred the Saints to victory in their first game back home after Hurricane Katrina.

The Congressional Gold Medal, which will be forged by the U.S. Mint, is the highest honor a civilian can receive from Congress.