Latest Weather Blog
Steve Gleason to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
Steve Gleason will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. during a ceremony at the United States Capitol.
The National Football League says no other NFL player has received this sort of honor.
Many would say it's well deserved considering Gleason's work in tirelessly pursuing a cure for ALS/Lou Gehrig's disease.
Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and has since become an advocate for people suffering from the paralyzing neuromuscular condition.
According to WWL-TV, the beloved football star is also known for making what is arguably the most momentous play in Saints' history at the Superdome, with a blocked punt in 2006 that spurred the Saints to victory in their first game back home after Hurricane Katrina.
The Congressional Gold Medal, which will be forged by the U.S. Mint, is the highest honor a civilian can receive from Congress.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenage brothers arrested in deadly break-in could be tried as adults
-
LSU details Saturday's championship celebration; here's how to watch WBRZ's live coverage
-
Security video shows possible suspect in Sherwood area murder
-
Video shows law enforcement questioning LSU team smoking
-
Couple engaged during National Championship