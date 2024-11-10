75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Sen. Troy Brown pleads no contest to domestic abuse charge

7 years 9 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, January 11 2017 Jan 11, 2017 January 11, 2017 4:04 PM January 11, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GONZALES – State Sen. Troy Brown pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic abuse batter charged Wednesday.

Brown entered the plea instead of going to trial. Brown was fined $300 and sentenced to 30 days in jail, community service and three months of probation.  All but two days were suspended.

Brown has served ten hours and has another day and a half to complete.

The charge is related to Brown being accused of biting his wife's arm last year.

His wife asked that the restraining order filed against him following the situation be dropped and it was.

***************

Trending News

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days