State representative switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority in Louisiana legislature

BATON ROUGE - State representative Francis Thompson has switched parties, giving Republicans a supermajority in the legislature.

Thompson and the Republican Party of Louisiana announced the switch officials Friday morning.

Read the press release from LAGOP below:

The Republican Party of Louisiana welcomed State Representative Francis Thompson to the Republican Party on Friday.

A lifelong Democrat, Thompson said that he feels more comfortable as a member of a party with traditional values.

"Let me clear—Nothing has changed!", Thompson stated. "There are values and principles that I firmly hold onto that guide my decisions. My conservative voting record over my years in the Legislature speaks for itself. The push the past several years by Democratic leadership on both the national and state level to support certain issues does not align with those values and principles that are a part of my Christian life," Thompson said.

LAGOP Chairman Louis Gurvich welcomed Thompson, noting the historic nature of the switch.

"This is a historic day for the Republican Party. Francis having joined our ranks is further evidence of Louisiana's yearning for conservative values and a rejection of Washington liberal politics," Gurvich said.

House Majority Leader Blake Miguez, who accompanied Thompson at a Friday morning news conference held at LAGOP Headquarters, said: "Today marks a pivotal moment for the Louisiana Legislature, as it has reached a supermajority for the first time in modern history. Representative Thompson's decision to change parties after 48 years sheds light on the evolving nature of political affiliations and highlights the importance of this milestone for the Legislature."

Francis Thompson is the longest-serving member of the Louisiana Legislature, having served 32 years in the House, then 12 years in the Senate and back to the House for 4 years. He represents District 19 in East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland and West Carroll Parishes.

Thompson is a retired college professor and businessman. He hosts a lifelong dedication to education at all levels in Louisiana. He serves as Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and previously served as Chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development Committee from 2008-2019.

Miguez continued, "Francis made a personal choice to switch parties, influenced by his faith and his perception that the Democratic Party no longer aligns with his values. As a person of faith, he found the Republican Party to be more compatible with his principles, a sentiment shared by many Louisianians. This is a meaningful decision for a veteran legislator who has witnessed numerous shifts in our state's political landscape, and we extend a warm welcome to him in our party."

"My choice to move to the Republican Party is one that best represents my views and those of the constituents who elect me to serve them," Thompson concluded.