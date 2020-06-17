La. reports about 800 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, hospitalizations down slightly

BATON ROUGE - Health officials reported 928 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 48,634 confirmed cases statewide. The state says 129 of those newly reported cases are from backlogged tests dating back to April, meaning nearly 800 new cases were reported overnight.

The number of reported deaths rose to 2,950, an increase of 20 from Tuesday. The daily number of patients hospitalized fell again for the first time in several days, down to 579. A total of 37,017 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 15.

The state has entered phase two of its reopening plan. You can find more details on the order here.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Tuesday(6/16):

Ascension: 962 cases / 58 deaths

Assumption: 282 cases / 14 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 4,357 cases / 260 deaths

East Feliciana: 231 cases / 32 deaths

Iberville: 618 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 573 cases / 33 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 224 cases / 27 deaths

St. James: 313 cases / 28 deaths

Tangipahoa: 1,082 cases / 42 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 205 cases / 30 deaths

West Feliciana: 239 cases / 14 deaths

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

